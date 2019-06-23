Kingdom Retain Munster Senior Football Title

Kerry have retained the Munster Senior Football Championship.

They’re winners for a 7th successive season, beating Cork 1-19 to 3-10.

As Provincial champions Kerry go into the Super 8s.

They will be home to Galway or a qualifier over the weekend of July 13/14, meet the Ulster winner Donegal in Croke Park one week later and are away to the Leinster runner-up or a qualifier over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Kerry manager Peter Keane https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/SunPeterKeane.mp3

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/SunRonanMcCarthy.mp3

Former Kerry captains Ambrose O’Donovan and Billy O’Shea, firstly Ambrose https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/BOSAOD-2.mp3