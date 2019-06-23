Kingdom Retain Munster Senior Football Title

Kerry have retained the Munster Senior Football Championship.
They’re winners for a 7th successive season, beating Cork 1-19 to 3-10.
As Provincial champions Kerry go into the Super 8s.
They will be home to Galway or a qualifier over the weekend of July 13/14, meet the Ulster winner Donegal in Croke Park one week later and are away to the Leinster runner-up or a qualifier over the August Bank Holiday weekend.
Kerry manager Peter Keane
Cork manager Ronan McCarthy
Former Kerry captains Ambrose O’Donovan and Billy O’Shea, firstly Ambrose
Radio Kerry match commentator Tim Moynihan looks back on both Munster Finals, firstly the Seniors