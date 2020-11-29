Murt Murphy reports
What Next For Kerry Soccer
Kerry soccer teams are preparing for a return to action.However, while games on the national stage are set to resume local matches remain on...
Kerry Lady Into All-Ireland Final
Former Na Gaeil player Ayesha Roche is into the All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship Final.Westmeath have beaten Roscommon on a scoreline of 2-9 to 13...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Intro Matchmaking Dating Slot | November
Feargal Harrington of INTRO Matchmaking joins Deirdre for the monthly dating slot
Citizens Information – November 26th, 2020
Citizens Information with Kirstie Novak
Shop Local this Christmas – November 25th, 2020
A new Kerry website has been launched to encourage local spending this Christmas. www.shopkerry.ie provides details of hundreds of Kerry shops which are open...