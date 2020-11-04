Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Tuesday Night Results

8 card race last night in Tralee. Here are all the results.

Race 1 was won by Yesterdays News at a price of 7/2, second was Kilmore Dawn, the winning distance was 2 lengths and the winning owner was John Gleeson from Lixnaw.

Race 2 winner was Leaha Katie beating Fortwilliam Ash by one length at a price of 5/1 for owner Moss Jones from Castleisland.

Race 3 Abigail just hung on to win for owners Andrew and Patrick Scanlon from Ballymac beating Fear Dubh by a short head at a price of 5/2 in 29.20

Race 4 Kieran O’Dwyer from Abbeyfeale provided a very impressive winner when Walk ON took the honours in a quick 28.88 beating Ramona Recruit by 4 lengths at a price of 9/2.

Race 5 winner came from Lixnaw when Pennylane Storm owned by the Pennylane Syndicate and Niamh McKenna won by 6.5 lengths from Loher Blake at a very good price of 13/2.

race 6 Former Ballyduff hurler Chris Houlihan trained the aptly named Fast Hurling to win at a price of 5/2 over Lisseycasey Roy by a half a length in a time of 29.25.

Race 7 Lisahane Jack did back to back wins last night for Michael Whelan from Listowel winning in 29.15 at price of 6/4 beating Oak Pass by 5 lengths.

Race 8 Patrick O’Connor from Tabert was the trainer of with Thismagicmoment by 1.5 lengths over That’s The Badger at a price of 5/2 in a time of 29.41

Early pace proved decisive for the James O’Regan trained Safe and Sound in winning Race 9 in 29.20. The Lacey Kerins, Castleisland owned 9/4 favourite just hung on in the finish to beat Strideaway Joe by a half a length

The best of the wine was kept until last as Slippy Liam for owner John Geoghegan from Athea provided the fastest time of the night winning convincingly by 7.5 lengths from Gulleen Andy in a time of 28.71 at a price of 11/4.

We are back racing this Friday night with first race at 7.46.