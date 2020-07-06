Murt Murphy reports on last night’s card at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium
Kerry Referees To Get All The Support They Need Upon Competitive Resumption
GAA referees in the county will get all the support they need when competitive matches return. That's the message from Referee County Administrator Pat...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Review
Kerry Golf News & Results
Waterville18 hole Singles S/Ford 5th July 2020 Sponsored by: Club 1st Jack O’Shea (16) 37 pts 2nd Ger O’Driscoll (14) 37 pts 3rd Steven Curran (17) 35 pts F9 Pat Everett (16) 19 pts B9 Thomas Curran...
Veterinary Matters – July 3rd, 2020
Danny the Vet joins Deirdre for Veterinary Matters
Crazy vivid dreams during lockdown – July 3rd, 2020
Lost of people are reporting crazy vivid dreams during lockdown - what do they mean? Can our dreams tell us or teach us anything?...
The Heat Doctor – July 3rd, 2020
The Heat Doctor, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh was on the line to answer listeners’ questions about home heating and energy-saving solutions....