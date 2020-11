Kerry and Cork face off tomorrow in a mouthwatering winner takes all clash in the Munster Senior Football Championship Semi Final.

Kerry head to Pairc Ui Chaoimh in search of a place in the Munster Final but know a defeat will mean the end of the road in this years championship.

First up in our previews today is Cork Manager Ronan McCarthy

Kieran McCarthy of the Southern Star joined us to preview the game from a Cork perspective