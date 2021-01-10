The Kerry Role In FA Cup Giant Killing

Speaking before today’s game against Morcambe, the Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insisted the magic of the FC Cup remains.
That was clearly evident when non-league Chorley FC knocked an albeit weakened Derby County out of the competition yesterday afternoon.
The victory was made in Kerry as the Chorley Manager Jamie Vermiglio played once upon a time in the Kingdom, around 20 years ago.
In an exclusive interview with Radio Kerry, Jamie and his Uncle John Vermiglio, who still lives in Killarney, told John Drummey about the excitement of reaching the 4th round of the FA Cup