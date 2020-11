Kerry can take another step towards a Joe McDonagh Cup final this afternoon. The hurlers have travelled to Belfast for a 1:30 throw in.

Kerry currently lye top of the group and a win against Antrim would be a big step to securing a final spot.

Kerry bainisteoir is Fintan O Connor.

The Kerry team will be announced at 12 O Clock this afternoon.

You can hear live commentary of the game on Radio Kerry from 1:30.