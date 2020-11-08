Kerry Are Out Of The All Ireland Senior Football Championship Following Defeat To Cork

Kerry are out of the All Ireland Football Championship after being beaten by Cork after extra time.

A tight opening few minutes in which Cork pressed hard on the Kerry defence still saw Kerry score the first point of the game, David Clifford slotting over after 5 minutes.

A 45 knocked wide by Sean O Shea was one of a number of points Kerry could have scored in the opening 10 minutes, but the score remained 1 point to no score after 10 minutes.

Brian Hurley scored Corks first point of the game from a dead ball after 12 minutes.

A goal chance for Kerry by Brian O Beaglaoich was well saved by the Cork keeper but Ronan Buckley made no mistake slotting over from close range. 2 points to 1 on the quarter of an hour mark.

Cork were level on 18 minutes Mark Collins slotting over for Cork just before the waterbreak. 2 points a piece in a game that was eagerly poised.

Kerry moved in front just seconds after the water break, David Clifford restoring Kerry’s lead.

Cork were level again on 23 minutes, Sean Powter this time on the score sheet. 3 points a piece.

It really was point for point, Dara Moynihan with a great point for Kingdom. 4 points to 3.

Sean O Shea gave Kerry a two point lead from a dead ball, Kerry led 5 points to 3 after 27 minutes.

Mark Collins slotted over a free in front of goal for Cork, bringing Kerry’s lead back to 1 with the rain pelting down in Cork.

Cork were level as we approached half time, a 45 from Killian O Hanlon. 5 points a piece on 35 minutes.

Cork edged in front just before half time, Kevin O Donovan with a good score through the middle.

Half Time – Cork 0-6 Kerry 0-5

With just a minute gone in the second half Kerry were back level, Tony Brosnan the scorer for the Kingdom.

Cork restored their lead in torrential rain, a free from Killian O Hanlon on 41 minutes.

In horrendous conditions, scoring was at a minimum. In fact, it went 12 minutes without a score. Ronan Buckley was black carded for Kerry. Kerry trailing by one point with 17 minutes to go.

Killian Spillane made an almost instant impact, punching over to draw Kerry level 7 points a piece.

Cork edged a point clear approaching the hour mark, a simple enough free, 8 points to 7 and Kerry needing improvement in the final 10 minutes.

Sean O Shea levelled matters on 63 minutes, 48 yards out from the dead ball, beautifully executed by the Kenmare man to draw Kerry level, 8 points a piece.

Sean O Shea again with a beauty for Kerry, this one for play to get back ahead of Cork. 9 points to 8 with 5 minutes remaining.

Killian Spillane stretched the Kingdoms advantage to 2, a beauty from 40 yards out brought his tally to 2 points.

Luke Connolly ensured it wouldn’t be an easy finish to the game, he slotted over to cut Kerry’s lead to one.

David Moran was shown a black card with a minute remaining, some questioning the refs decision.

As the clock ticked to 70, Cork were planning keep ball on the 45 yard line looking for an opening.

A free conceded by Gavin White inside the D, the resulting free slotted over Mark Collins levelled the game and ensured Extra Time.

Full Time – Cork 0-10 Kerry 0-10

David Clifford scored the first point of extra time, a beauty by the Fossa man, 21 yards out, on the side line, hit the ball high into the sky and over the bar.

Killian Spillane stretched Kerry’s lead to 2 points with 8 minutes on the clock, Kerry up 12 points to 10.

A Cork free from 45 yards was the final score of the first half of extra time. Kerry led by 1, 12 points to 11.

HT Extra Time – Kerry 0-12 Cork 0-11

Killian Spillane restored Kerry’s 2-point advantage 12 minutes into Extra time, a clever shot from the Templenoe man.

Luke Connolly slotted over a beautiful free for Cork to reduce the gap to 1 with just 3 minutes remaining.

After some patient build up, a high ball from Cork was buried by Mark Keane and won the game for Cork.

Full Time – Kerry 0-13 Cork 1-12

Former Kerry Captain Billy O Shea reacts to the result: