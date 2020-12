There’s a 12-race card tonight at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium starting at 7 o’clock.

The action will feature the two semi finals of the Track Bookmakers Kingdom Derby with a winners prize of €6,000.

There are two Kerry-owned dogs running elsewhere tonight.

Tide Will Turn for the Flynn Syndicate in Tarbert goes from Trap 5 in the 8th race at Shelbourne Park.

Harry’s Buddy runs from Trap 2 in the 7th race at Curraheen Park for Killarney’s Frank O’Doherty.