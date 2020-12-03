Kerry cycling great Paudie Fitzgerald passes away

A Kerry cycling great has passed away.

Paudie Fitzgerald from Lispole competed in the Rás Tailteann four times during the fifties, with a career highlight coming in 1956, when he won the famous race.

He also attended the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, where he and the Irish team were not allowed to compete due to being members of the National Cycling Association; this body was not recognised internationally.

Paudie passed away this morning, two days short of his 88th birthday.

Speaking to Weeshie Fogarty on Terrace Talk in 2012, Paudie recounted meeting a former teammate of his decades on from the Olympics.

Picture from Rás Tailteann.