Friday Lunchtime Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo and Dublin are expected to name their teams this evening for tomorrow’s All Ireland Senior Football Championship final.

Throw in at an empty Croke Park is at 5-o’clock.

Dessie Farrell’s side are going for an unprecedented sixth All-Ireland in a row while the Green and Red are aiming to end their famine that stretches back to 1951.

Former Mayo boss John Maughan says it’ll be telling where Lee Keegan lines out for them tomorrow evening.

Dublin are hot favourites for six in a row, but their manager Dessie Farrell has the height of respect for Mayo.

The Taoiseach says it may be the autumn of 2021 before fans are back at sporting events.

The country is set to return to a Level 3 plus lockdown after Christmas.

Micheál Martin says a return of supporters will indicate a sense of normality.

Galway and Kilkenny meet at MW Hire O’Moore Park from half-past-7 this evening in the semi-finals of the Leinster under-20 Hurling Championship.

The other last four clash will see Wexford take on Dublin at Netwatch Cullen Park from 8-o’clock.

Meanwhile, it’s Roscommon and Galway from half-past-7 in the Connacht Minor Football Championship semi-final.

SOCCER

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said that his first year in charge has been one of the most challenging periods in the club’s history.

Despite winning two trophies at the start of his reign, the Gunners are 15th in the Premier League table.

They’ve a tough trip away to Everton tomorrow evening.

However, he says he’s ready to take on the problems they’re facing.

Bristol City can move into the Championship’s play off places with victory at Preston tonight.

However, they’ll need an upturn in form after losing their last two matches.

Preston also lost their previous two games – and sit in sixteenth place in the table.

RUGBY

Munster Academy prop Josh Wycherley makes his first European start against Clermont Auvernge tomorrow in one of three changes to the side that overcame Harlequins last weekend.

He takes the place of James Cronin who was ruled out after sustaining an injury in training.

Another change to the front row sees hooker Rhys Marshall start this week alongside tight-head prop Stephen Archer.

Andrew Conway was unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

The Munster team is:

Mike Haley; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Josh Wycherley, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (c), CJ Stander.

Munster are away to Clermont Auvergne tomorrow at 5.30 Irish time.

MOTORSPORT

Toto Wolff has extended his stay as team principal and chief executive of the Mercedes Formula One team for a further three years.

Meanwhile earlier today, Mercedes all but confirmed that world champion Lewis Hamilton will race for them next season.

They posted a picture to their Twitter page with the words “announce” and “coming soon”.