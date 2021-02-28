Four Kerry-Owned Greyhounds Are Saturday Night Winners

There was some success for Kerry owners last night in Shelbourne Park, Limerick and Curraheen tracks.

Ballymacelligott’s Liam Dowling had two winners in Shelbourne Park with Ballymac Wisdom taking the 4th race from Trap 4 in a time of 41’74” and Ballymac Wild winning the 10th race from Trap 3 in 29’92”.

Stuart Welford from Killarney had a winner in Limerick when Palatine Ocean took the 2nd race from Trap 2 in 28’90”.

Breton Avril for Richard Garnham from Ballymacelligott won the 8th race in Curraheen Park from Trap 1 in 28’68”.

With news of the above and a look back at last night’s racing at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium in Tralee, here’s Mort Murphy.