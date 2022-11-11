Up to 500 people gather in Tralee for AA Ireland convention

Up to 500 delegates, many from as far away as the US and the UK, are coming to Tralee this weekend for the Alcoholics Anonymous Ireland area convention.

The event takes place at The Brandon Hotel in Tralee and began earlier this evening (Friday) with an opening ceremony.

Some of the convention's events are open to public, and family members of alcoholics are also invited to find out more about Al-Anon during the weekend.

Organisers describe the convention are 'a celebration of sobriety', and encourage anyone struggling with addiction to call in to the hotel for more information.