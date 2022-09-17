Advertisement
Featured

Planning application for changing rooms at West Kerry beach to be submitted by October

Sep 17, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Planning application for changing rooms at West Kerry beach to be submitted by October Planning application for changing rooms at West Kerry beach to be submitted by October
Share this article

Kerry County Council plan to open changing rooms for outdoor water activities at a West Kerry beach by 2024.  

Last year, Failte Ireland announced funding to provide a shared facilities centre at Magherabeg Beach in Castlegregory. 

Council officals said consultants have been appointed and hope to have the planning application submitted to An Bord Pleanála by the end of October.  

Advertisement

Kerry County Council hope to have the facility constructed during 2023 with a view to opening it in early 2024.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus