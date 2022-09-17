Planning application for changing rooms at West Kerry beach to be submitted by October

Kerry County Council plan to open changing rooms for outdoor water activities at a West Kerry beach by 2024.

Last year, Failte Ireland announced funding to provide a shared facilities centre at Magherabeg Beach in Castlegregory.

Council officals said consultants have been appointed and hope to have the planning application submitted to An Bord Pleanála by the end of October.

Kerry County Council hope to have the facility constructed during 2023 with a view to opening it in early 2024.