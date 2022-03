Today marks the National Day of Remembrance and Recognition for those who died of Covid-19.

Over 6,600 people have lost their lives to Covid since March 2020, inlcuding over 120 people in Kerry.

Michael Fitzgearld is Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

Speaking at The Kerry Ceremony of Reflection and Remembrance in Tralee,

He praised the response and action of all frontline staff in the County, throughout the pandemic

