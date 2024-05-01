A Kerry TD and member of the Rural Independent Group says he supports the gardaí 110% and cannot speak for a colleague who likened them to the infamous B-special force in Northern Ireland.

The Rural Independent Group is today calling on the government not to accept the EU Migration Pact.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath, who’s a member of the group, said the response of gardaí to protests against housing asylum seekers in Newtownmountkennedy in Wicklow, were reminiscent of the B-Specials and RUC in Northern Ireland.

The B-Specials were a reserve police force who were disbanded after their response to riots in the North in 1969.

Kerry TD and member of the Rural Independent Group Michael Healy-Rae, says he fully supports An Garda Síochána.

Deputy Healy-Rae also questioned if housing Ukrainian refugees in Edenburn House is the right thing to do.

The 18th century property in Ballymacelligott has been offered to the Department of Integration to house those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Michael Healy-Rae says this is a remote property.