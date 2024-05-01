Gardaí seek public's help in tracking down vehicle believed to be connected to spate of burglaries in Kerry

Gardaí have issued an urgent appeal to the public for help in tracing a vehicle, which they believe may be connected to a spate of burglaries in Kerry earlier this week.

The burglaries occurred in the mid and south Kerry areas on Sunday and Monday last, and are believed to be connected.

A total of four burglaries were carried out between Sunday evening and Monday morning, two in Killorglin and two in Waterville.

Advertisement

In Killorglin, two seperate break-ins were reported to premises on the main Tralee to Killorglin road, in the townlands of Steelroe and Banasha.

In Waterville, burglaries took place at The Cloisters, Spunkane, Waterville and again at Didine , Spunkane , Waterville.

In all four break-ins, power tools were taken by the suspects and investigating Gardai believe these incident are all related.

Advertisement

They're appealing to anyone who may have seen a person or persons acting in a suspicious manner around the scenes of these crime, or noticed any vehicle acting suspiciously, to come forward.

Gardai are trying to trace a white van or jeep which was described as pulling a cattle box trailer.

They are interested in the movements of this vehicle on Sunday and Monday last, and believe it may have travelled back roads through the Glencar and Beaufort areas from Waterville to reach Killorglin.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Killorglin on 066 9790500 or Caherciveen at (066) 9473600.