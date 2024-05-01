Advertisement
News

Gardaí seek public's help in tracking down vehicle believed to be connected to spate of burglaries in Kerry

May 1, 2024 13:43 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí seek public's help in tracking down vehicle believed to be connected to spate of burglaries in Kerry
Share this article

Gardaí have issued an urgent appeal to the public for help in tracing a vehicle, which they believe may be connected to a spate of burglaries in Kerry earlier this week.

The burglaries occurred in the mid and south Kerry areas on Sunday and Monday last, and are believed to be connected.

A total of four burglaries were carried out between Sunday evening and Monday morning, two in Killorglin and two in Waterville.

Advertisement

In Killorglin, two seperate break-ins were reported to premises on the main  Tralee to  Killorglin road, in the townlands of Steelroe and Banasha.

In Waterville,  burglaries took place at The Cloisters, Spunkane, Waterville and again at Didine , Spunkane , Waterville.

In all four break-ins, power tools were taken by the suspects and investigating Gardai believe  these incident are all related.

Advertisement

They're appealing to anyone who may have seen a person or persons acting in a suspicious manner around the scenes of these crime, or noticed any vehicle acting suspiciously,  to come forward.

Gardai are trying to trace a white van or jeep which was described as pulling a cattle box  trailer.

They are interested in the movements of this vehicle on Sunday and Monday last, and believe it may have travelled back roads through the Glencar and Beaufort areas from Waterville to reach Killorglin.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Killorglin on 066 9790500 or Caherciveen at (066) 9473600.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry TD not responsible for comments by fellow Rural Independent likening gardaí to infamous B-Specials
Advertisement
Killarney family says their disabled son is living in substandard council accommodation
An Post "aware of Tralee development needs" as Dáil hears plea for courthouse expansion
Advertisement

Recommended

An Post "aware of Tralee development needs" as Dáil hears plea for courthouse expansion
23 candidates will contest Ireland South European Elections
Kerry TD not responsible for comments by fellow Rural Independent likening gardaí to infamous B-Specials
Kerry Group urged government to intervene to stall EU smoky flavours ban
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus