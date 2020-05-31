SOCCER

Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings believes that the return of the Premier League is financially driven.

The defender feels there is no integrity behind the decision to resume fixtures on the 17th of June.

Mings told the Mail on Sunday that he has no issue with the return of top-flight football in England which will begin on June 17th when his side face Sheffield United and Manchester City take on Arsenal.

However he did point out that the players were the last to be consulted over the decision.

Norwich will be in a battle to stay up when the Premier League returns.

The club are bottom of the table and six points from safety with just 9 games remaining.

Defender Jamal Lewis told Sky Sports News, he’s refocussed and ready to play https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/norwich.mp3

Borussia Dortmund have just kicked off away to the Bundesliga’s basement side Paderborn.

A win for Dortmund would see them move back within seven-points of the league leaders Bayern Munich.

That game kicks off at 5pm.

Earlier Borussia Monchengladbach beat Union Berlin 4-1 to jump to third place and into the Champions League places.

RUGBY

Four PRO14 teams are facing major financial trouble due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The quartet of professional teams in Wales are facing a ‘fight for survival’ according a report in the Sunday Times.

Their funding from the Welsh Rugby Union looks set to drop from around 27 million pounds to less than 3 million pounds over the next year.

The players union in Wales had already agreed to three months of pay cuts from April the 1st but that looks like it will be extended while there could also be redundancies.

RACING

A ten race card at Newcastle marks the return of horse racing in the UK tomorrow.

The behind closed doors meeting will be the first since the 17th of March.

The Irish government confirmed earlier this month Naas will host the first Irish meet when racing returns here on the 8th of June.

CRICKET

The ECB say they are “extremely heartened” by the UK Government’s go-ahead for professional sport to return behind closed doors from tomorrow.

They’ll now look at ways recreational cricket can return in England and Wales this summer.

The domestic season is suspended until at least the 1st of August.