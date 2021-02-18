Racing

Davy Russell to miss next month’s Cheltenham Festival through injury.

Russell – who won the Gold Cup aboard Lord Windermere in 2014 – has been on the sidelines since dislocating and fracturing vertebrae in a first-fence fall in the Munster National at Limerick in October

RUGBY

Jonathan Sexton and Conor Murray are both set to be fit for Ireland’s Six Nations trip to Italy next week.

They missed the defeat to France with resective head and hamstring injuries.

Dave Kilcoyne is also likely to return having missed the French loss with a calf issue.

But number-8 Caelan Doris is out for the foreseeable future after seeing a neurologist to get to the root of concussive symptoms.

With just two tries in their opening two games, Andy Farrell concedes their bluntness in attack is an issue.

=====

Ross and Harry Byrne have been named in the same Leinster side for the first time for tomorrow’s Pro 14 trip to the Dragons.

Harry starts at out-half, with Ross at inside-centre alongside the returning Rory O’Loughlin.

Jack Conan will win his 100th cap for the province.

====

Having been released from the Ireland camp, John Cooney and Stuart McCloskey start for Ulster away to Glasgow.

Jordi Murphy captains the side from the back row, with lock Kieran Treadwell earning a 100th cap.

====

Craig Casey is one of six Munster players to put pen-to-paper on a new two-year deal with the province.

Also staying on are brothers Niall and Rory Scannell, Jack O’Donoghue, Shane Daly and Calvin Nash.

Liam Coombes and Alex McHenry have agreed one-year deals.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic has booked his place in the Australian Open final.

The defending champion beat Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in three sets in first of the men’s semi finals in Melbourne.

Djokovic will play the winner of tomorrow’s match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev

=

Naomi Osaka will face Jennifer Brady in the women’s final on Saturday.

Osaka beat Serena Williams in two sets to end the 39-year-old’s hopes of a 24th Grand Slam singles title

SOCCER

Tonight, in the last 32 of the Europa League, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham will all play at neutral venues due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Manchester United are hoping to bring an unwanted run to an end when they play Real Sociedad in their Europa League last-32 tie this evening.

The Premier League side are without a win in their last nine games against Spanish opposition.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his players will have to be wary cautious.

Rome is host city venue for Arsenal’s meeting with Benfica.

Both matches are being held at neutral venues due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, with the Londoners’ ‘home’ game to be played in Athens next Thursday.

Boss Mikel Arteta says they’ll just have to make the best of things, given the current situation.

Tottenham’s will face Austrian side Wolfsberger in Budapest.

Jose Mourinho insists Hugo Lloris remains his first choice goalkeeper.

Mistakes in recent matches against Everton and Manchester City have led to scrutiny of the French captain’s performances.

Mourinho says Lloris is suffering a dip in form, just like Liverpool’s number one shot stopper.

Leicester are away to Slavia Prague and Rangers are in Belgium to play Antwerp.

OLYMPICS

Seiko Hashimoto has been appointed as the new President of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee.

She replaces Yoshiro Mori, who resigned last week after making sexist remarks about women.

Hashimoto – who is a former track cyclist and speed skater – had been serving as Olympics minister in the Japanese government.