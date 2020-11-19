SOCCER

Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City.

The new deal will keep him at the Premier League club until the summer of 2023.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager arrived at City in the summer of 2016.

The forty-nine-year-old has won two Premier League titles, an F-A Cup and three league cups in his time with the club.

=

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith feels it’s no surprise Jack Grealish is starring for England.

The midfielder started all 3 of the national team’s games during the international break.

Smith says everyone at Villa knew that’s what Grealish was capable of

=

RUGBY

George Ford will make his comeback from an Achilles injury against Ireland this weekend.

The England out-half is named on the bench for Saturday’s Rugby Union Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones has made four changes to the side that beat Georgia last week.

The England boss has challenged Ireland to bring a dominant performance to Twickenham on Saturday.

Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler all return to the starting 15 for the match at Twickenham.

=

The grandson of England cricket legend Ian Botham will make his Wales rugby union debut on Saturday.

James Botham is one of three uncapped players named in the team to face Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup.

Scrum-half Kieran Hardy and centre Johnny Williams will also win their first caps for Wayne Pivac’s side.

=

BASKETBALL

Basketball Ireland claim they’ve been ignored by the government.

All indoor sport is on hold due to the level-5 coronavirus restrictions in place across the country.

But Basketball Ireland say – along with all indoor sports – they’ve been left in the margins when it comes to government guidelines.

They’re seeking urgent clarity on a potential return to action.

=

GOLF

Shane Lowry is 1-under par through his first eight holes at the RSM Classic in Georgia.

Graeme McDowell is level through two.

Rory Sabbatini is among a leading trio on 4-under par.

===

Jonathan Caldwell and Cormac Sharvin are both 2-under par following the first round at the Joburg Open.

Shaun Norris and Wilco Nienaber jointly lead on 8-under par.

=

SNOOKER

Irish involvement at the Northern Ireland Open came to an end this afternoon.

Mark Allen was beaten 4-frames to 1 by Scott Donaldson in their third round match.

=

RACING

Presenting Percy got the better of a star-studded boomerang-dot-i-e Chase at Thurles this afternoon.

The now Gordon Elliott-trained 9-year old beat Kemboy into second, with Monalee third.