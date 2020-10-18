GAELIC GAMES

Donegal have beaten local rivals Tyrone at Ballybofey in their dress rehersal for their meeting in the Ulster Championship.

It finished Donegal: 2-17, Tyrone 2-13.

Jamie Brennan and Peadar Mogan with the goals for Donegal, a late Conor McKenna goal gave Tyrone hope but they couldn’t claw their way back.

Ahead of throw in, both sides observed a moment of silence in honour of former Tyrone goalkeeper Johnny Curran who sadly passed away this morning at the age of 33.

Curran won three Ulster Senior Football Championship medals and a Celtic Cross in 2008 as a substitute ‘keeper during a golden age for Tyrone football.

He is survived by his wife and two young sons.

Earlier this afternoon, Mayo eased their fears of relegation after they hammered Galway at Tuam Stadium.

James Horan’s men ran riot beating their local rivals by 3-23 to 0-17.

Patrick Durcan, Mark Moran, and Conor Loftus with the Mayo goals.

In Division two, it finished Clare 1-11 Fermanagh 1-9 at Cusack Park and in Newbridge, Kildare beat Cavan 1-21 to 0-20 to move out of the relegation zone.

SOCCER

There’s a London derby taking place between Tottenham and West Ham.

Spurs lead 3-0 – Son and a brace from Harry Kane inside the first 20 minutes.

Gareth Bale and Matt Doherty both started on the bench for Jose Mourinho’s side.

At Selhurst Park, it finished Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton. Wilfried Zaha with a penalty for Palace, Alexis McAllister with the equaliser for Brighton who had Lewis Dunk sent-off late on.

Sheffield United and Fulham have picked up their first points of the season following a 1-1 draw in the first game of the day.

And Aston Villa will look to build on their thrashing of champions Liverpool when they travel to Leicester City for a quarter-past-7 kick-off.

Last night Manchester United grabbed three late goals in a 4-1 victory at Newcastle.

Exeter are the rugby union champions of Europe for the first time in their history.

They won the Champions Cup after a thrilling 31-27 victory over Racing 92 in the final in Bristol.

In the SSE Airtricity League, Shelbourne host Sligo Rovers at Tolka Park. That one has just kicked-off.

GOLF

Jonathan Caldwell was the best of the Irish in the closing round at the Scottish Championship.

The Down man finished on 14-under, 9 shots behind winner Adrian Otaegui.

The Spaniard shot an incredible 9-under-par final round of 63 to finish on 23-under.

Elsewhere, Padraig Harrington carded a 68 on his final round to finish on 12-under.

Stateside, Rory McIlroy starts seven shots off the lead when tees off close to 7pm at the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour.

Shane Lowry is out on the course and he starts the day on level par, 15 shots behind leader Russell Henley.