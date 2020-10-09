SOCCER

There’s major doubt regarding the Republic of Ireland under-21 qualifier away to Italy next week.

The Italian squad have been forced to quarantine in Iceland after two players and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

This evening’s qualifier with Iceland has been postponed as a result.

====

Seani Maguire and Daryl Horgan have replaced Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah in the Republic of Ireland squad.

Connolly and Idah were late withdrawals from last night’s squad to play Slovakia.

The young forwards were deemed close contacts of a positive COVID-19 case within the travelling party.

Ireland face Wales at the Aviva in the Nations League on Sunday, before facing Finland on Wednesday.

====

Colin Healy will take charge of Cork City for this evening’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division meeting with Bohemians.

Neale Fenn left as manager yesterday after just over a year in charge.

Kick-off at Dalymount is at 5.45.

====

Third plays fourth in the First Division tonight with Longford Town away to Cabinteely.

UCD go to Athlone, and Wexford entertain Cobh.

GOLF

Shane Lowry has a share of the lead on day 2 of the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

He carded a second round 65 to reach halfway in 12-under par.

Lowry shares the lead with Matt Fitzpatrick.

Padraig Harrington is in the clubhouse on 1-under, while Graeme McDowell’s battling to make the cut on 1-over par.

RUGBY

Ulster and Munster have both been cleared to play their respective PRO 14 games this weekend.

Both teams had reported cases of COVID-19 this week.

Marcus Rea will make his first Ulster start in tomorrow’s away meeting with the Ospreys.

Meanwhile Munster have seven changes for the visit of Edinburgh to Thomond Park.

Last week’s matchwinner Ben Healy is given a start, while Matt Gallagher makes his debut on the wing.

Leinster have made six changes for tomorrow’s trip to face Benetton in Italy.

Ross Byrne replaces the injured Johnny Sexton, with Robbie Henshaw, Caelan Doris and Will Connors also coming in.

And Connacht head coach Andy Friend has changed just two of his winning team for their trip to the Dragons.

Sammy Arnold and Eoghan Masterson come into the starting 15.

TENNIS

Defending champion Rafa Nadal looks like he’s heading for another French Open final.

He leads Diego Schwartzman by two-sets to love, and a short time ago it was 5-all in the third.

Later, Novak Djokovic faces the fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.