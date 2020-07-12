SOCCER

The north London derby takes centre stage this afternoon, as in-form Arsenal visit Tottenham.

It’s currently 1-1 in the second-half.

Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring with a stunning goal for Mikel Arteta’s side, Son levelled things up for Spurs three minutes later.

Aston Villa have given their hopes of avoiding Premier League relegation a boost with a 2-nil win over Crystal Palace.

Egyptian winger Trezeguet with both goals for Villa.

The win moves them within four points of safety, with three games left to go.

Wolves have moved back into sixth in the table after a 3-nil win over Everton.

A Raul Jimenez penalty and second-half goals from Leander Dendoncker and Diogo Jota sealed the three points at Molineaux.

In the late match, Bournemouth host Leicester City where a win for the visitors will see them move above Chelsea into third position. That one kicks-off at 7pm.

===

Tributes have been paid to the late former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton before Leeds United’s trip to Swansea in the Championship.

Charlton, who passed away on Friday aged 85, lined out for Leeds from 1952 to 1973.

Leeds won 1-nil to see them move three points clear at the top of the Championship and edge closer to promotion.

===

FORMULA ONE

Lewis Hamilton has won the Styrian Grand Prix.

After qualifying on pole, the world champion controlled the race from the front to take an empathic win ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished third, Britain’s Lando Norris was fifth for McLaren.

Both Ferraris were eliminated after crashing into each other on the opening lap

===

GOLF

Justin Thomas leads at the Workday Charity Open on the final round, the American is on 18-under, one shot ahead of Colin Morikawa.

Graeme McDowell is the best of the Irish on five-under, while Shane Lowry is a shot back on four-under.