Win a 2022 Staycation!

Staycation 2022 on Radio Kerry

When is it happening

Week 1 is October 10th to 14th 2022

Show Sponsor End of Week Prize Kerry’s Full Breakfast Gleneagle Hotel Killarney 2 nights B&B Midweek. Kerry Today The Kingsley Cork Two Night Stay including Breakfast each morning and dinner for two on an evening of your choice, and two Kerstin Florian Essential Skincare Facials. 11 to 1 Club Murphys Townhouse, Bar & Restaurant Killarney 2 nights bed & breakfast & one evening meal Talkabout The Raddisson Blu Hotel & Spa Cork 2 night stay with complimentary breakfast each morning and dinner on one evening for 2 people sharing. The Afternoon Show The Rose Hotel Tralee Two-night stay for two people in a Classic Room with breakfast each morning and dinner on one evening of choice in the Park Restaurant.

How do I enter

Tune in daily for details on how to enter!

Tell me more about the hotels

A warm welcome awaits you at The Gleneagle Hotel in beautiful Killarney. At The Gleneagle Hotel, they offer a great selection of guestrooms, all of which are newly refurbished. The Gleneagle Hotel offers a choice of restaurants and bars, live nightly entertainment and fantastic leisure activities - a 25m swimming pool, a kiddie’s pool, tennis, squash, pitch and putt and a fully equipped gym. We have ample free parking and a shuttle bus that runs daily. The Gleneagle Hotel is conveniently located close to Killarney National Park, and is a great staycation basecamp for discovering Kerry’s many beaches, hikes and cycle routes.

Polished and sophisticated, The Kingsley is a luxury 4-star hotel located just a stone’s throw from Cork City. Set in a stylish and distinctive location on the banks of the River Lee, The Kingsley boasts 131 elegant spacious guest rooms, each of which exude a sense of modernity with a hint of old-world luxury. An oasis in the heart of Cork, The Kingsley offers guests a truly tranquil haven. The Kingsley provides the perfect base to explore Cork City and County, with attractions such as the Old Cork Waterworks Experience, Fitzgerald’s Park and the Cork Public Museum, and University College Cork located within walking distance of the hotel. As one of the Ireland’s cultural, culinary, and sporting heartlands, Cork is sure to provide visitors of all ages and interests with unforgettable memories.

At The Kingsley, our team of chefs continually strive to source delicious seasonal produce in order to bring some of Cork's renowned vibrant energy to their dishes. With a tempting selection of food and beverage outlets, dining at The Kingsley promises to amount to nothing less than an exceptional culinary experience. Unwind in the snug and cosy Fishers Bar and enjoy a tipple from our discerning selection of Irish beers and whiskeys or even more local range of Corkonian stouts, craft beers, and ciders. Savour a sumptuous meal crafted from the finest local seasonal produce in our signature restaurant, The Springboard.

The Spa at The Kingsley offers an inviting combination of treatments, therapies and facilities, each designed to offer maximum relaxation. The philosophy of this award-winning spa is one of luxurious results-driven treatments using products made from nature's purest ingredients.

The bright and spacious Health Club, complete with 18m swimming pool, combines stunning views of the passing River Lee with cutting-edge training equipment. The outdoor hydrotherapy pool is the perfect place to relax and unwind post-workout.

Some of the city's key attractions include the Cork Opera House, Blackrock Castle Observatory, Lifetime Lab and Glucksman Gallery, the Everyman Theatre, Cork City Gaol, Cork Museum, Crawford Gallery, St Finbarr’s Cathedral and English Market to name but a few.

Murphy’s Bar Restaurant & Townhouse, family run over 60 years, has it all 20 comfortable bedrooms, breakfast served by the best people. Bars serving great food using locally sourced produce prepared by a super team of chefs. Creamy pints of Guinness, ice cold lagers, a gin & tonic or one of the exciting cocktails prepared by an amazing bar team, all while enjoying live music sessions. Situated in the best place, town centre, with easy access to all Killarney has to offer.

The Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Cork is the ideal place to stay on your next getaway. Conveniently located just 10 minutes from Cork city we’re the perfect place to set yourself up for an unforgettable stay. Relax in a selection of our comfortable bedrooms, dive into our hydrotherapy swimming pool, rejuvenate with an Elemis treatment at The Spa, or dine in style in The Brasserie. The Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Cork is the ideal 4* destination for fun-filled family holidays, relaxing getaways, or romantic trips for two.

From the people and the pubs, to the shopping and the scenery, there’s lots to fall in love within Cork. Make the most of your location by travelling into Cork city, just 10 minutes away. Enjoy a shopping trip to Patrick’s Street, stroll through tropical gardens at Fota House, visit historic Cobh and Spike Island, taste autumn flavours at Ballymaloe Cookery School or visit the English Market.

For more information or to book visit RADCORK.COM”

From the moment you arrive at The Rose Hotel, you feel the warmth of our hospitality embrace you like an old friend. Welcome. Whether travelling for business or pleasure, the greeting is always the same – heartfelt and personalised.

Our family-run hotel, complete with the award-winning Serenity Spa, is a labour of love from start to finish. We offer 161 beautifully appointed rooms ranging from our Classic, Executive and Deluxe rooms to full and junior suites, all created with the comfort of our guests in mind. At The Rose Hotel, every visit elicits a sense of occasion while every occasion is treated like a special event.

Set against the magnificent backdrop of Kerry’s Slieve Mish Mountains with Tralee Bay sweeping in from the north, and positioned along the Wild Atlantic Way. We are ideally situated for exploring everything the Kingdom has to offer, and conveniently located within walking distance of the town centre, perfect for sampling Tralee’s bustling mix of traditional music pubs, restaurants, cafés, and high street favourites.

You will find the outside of the hotel is as impressive and aesthetically pleasing as the inside; take a peek during the spring and summer months to see our abundant, colourful display of hanging baskets as you drive into the hotel. Our attention to detail begins here. For added convenience, we also provide free car parking on the grounds of the hotel.

Nothing Left To Chance ...Here you’ll find everything you need for your perfect break. Maybe that’s enjoying freshly brewed coffee, lost in a book by a roaring fire, or dressing to the nines for pre-dinner cocktails in our Manhattan-inspired Dott’s Bar. Why not switch off completely, hang a do-not-disturb sign on the door and relish the peace – whatever your mood, we will meet it. From check-in to departure, our business is to make your visit a pleasure.

Coming up on Week 2 (October 17th t0 21st) we have more great staycations from Dingle Benners, The Butler Arms, The Moorings and The Brehon to be won!