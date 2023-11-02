Advertisement
Competition

Lee Strand November 2023 Doorstep Challenge Ts&Cs

Nov 2, 2023 10:37 By Admin
Lee Strand November 2023 Doorstep Challenge Ts&Cs
Pick up the new Lee Strand 2 Litre Milk CARTON in your local store as it could help you to win €1,000! Plus there

Lee Strand has won GOLD in the prestigious Origin Green Sustainability Awards 2023! To celebrate Radio Kerry will be travelling all over the Kingdom with 15 Golden Tickets to be in with a chance of winning €1,000 cash! Lee Strand is Gold for sustainability….your chance to do your part & make the environmental switch to Lee Strand’s 2 litre carton. All that's left is to enter the  Lee Strand November 2023 Doorstep Challenge!

Before you proceed to register for a visit from the Radio Kerry team please ensure you have the LEE STRAND 2 litre carton in your fridge

In each case please note that by registering you consent

  1. to have the Radio Kerry team visit your home if your entry is chosen
  2. to having the LEE STRAND 2 litre carton in your fridge
  3. to speaking to the presenter live on air when you are visited
  4. to being recorded on video for publication on Radio Kerry's digital channels - Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter and radiokerry.ie/leestrand and also to this content being shared by the sponsor Lee Strand
  5. to a live call back on Kerry's Full Breakfast on Monday November 27th and also  publicity photos and video being shared should you be the overall winner of €1000

REGISTRATION DETAILS

Register your details that is - your full name, postal address including Eircode and mobile number - in one of the following ways

  • www.radiokerry.ie/lee strand
  • Call 066 7191290 and leave your details at the prompt
  • Text your details to 083 300 3 300

The Radio Kerry team - presenter and digital media exec - will visit a registered home in a different location in Kerry each day Monday to Friday on w/c November 6th, 13th and 20th

15 finalists will each receive a hamper filled with Lee Strand products and inside the hamper will be a special Golden Ticket (numbered 1-15) to be in with a chance to win €1,000 cash!

On Monday November 27th on Kerry’s Full Breakfast the lucky golden ticket number will be drawn live on air to win €1,000 cash…just in time for Christmas!

 

