Competition

Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Competition

Jul 10, 2024 15:50 By Admin
Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Competition
WIN Match tickets and an overnight stay!

WIN Match tickets and an overnight stay! The four-star Louis Fitzgerald Hotel in Dublin is giving you the chance to win a pair of premium tickets to the All Ireland Semi Final,Kerry v Armagh this weekend with an overnight stay and breakfast for two people!

To win simply, enter through this form and tag some friends and family in the comments under the Radio Kerry competition post and tell us you’ve entered!

The Louis Fitzgerald Hotel on the Naas Road, Dublin is perfect to park, stay and play for all major sporting and music events in Dublin. With over 300 complimentary car parking spaces, modern and comfortable rooms, two on-site restaurants including the iconic Joels and much more!

Winner picked Friday morning. T&Cs apply. Prize non transferable/refundable/exchangeable. Never respond to fake pages or comments. Only this page will select and contact the winner. Prize consists of 2 x tickets to Armagh v Kerry on Saturday 13th July and an overnight stay with breakfast for two that night in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel.

