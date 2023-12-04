Small Dog found in Killarney Town Mon.Dec 4th

Small Dog found in Killarney Town are this afternoon (Monday December 4th 2023
please contact Killarney Garda Station 064 6671160 for further information
Proof of ownership will be required.
