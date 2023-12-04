Advertisement
Classified Ads

Small Dog found in Killarney Town Mon.Dec 4th

Dec 4, 2023 15:54 By receptionradiokerry
Small Dog found in Killarney Town Mon.Dec 4th
Share this article

Small Dog found in Killarney Town are this afternoon  (Monday December 4th 2023

please contact  Killarney Garda Station  064 6671160  for further information

Proof of ownership will be required.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

A small foxy coloured dog with a bushy tail found at Castlecountess, Tralee
Advertisement
Engagement ring found in Castleisland
A Blue Merle Shepherd Dog is missing from the Milltown area
Advertisement

Recommended

Charities to benefit from next year’s Ring of Kerry Cycle announced
Kerry badminton update
Free audio guide and story map of St Brendan launched
Third-party contracted came into contact with 10,000-volt underground cable causing Tralee power outage
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus