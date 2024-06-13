Advertisement
Sheep Dog Found in Ballinorig East

Jun 13, 2024 10:42 By receptionradiokerry
Sheep Dog Found in Ballinorig East
Sheep Dog Found in Ballinorig East, collar with no details on it, very playful and looks like someone's pet, proof of ownership required, please contact Radio Kerry reception on 066 719 1224 to be put in touch with the finder

