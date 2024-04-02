Advertisement
Grey & White Cat Escaped from it's Carrier in Ashe St. Tralee.

Apr 2, 2024 14:35 By receptionradiokerry
Grey & White Cat Escaped from it's Carrier in Ashe St. Tralee.
Grey & White Cat with a distinctive white tip on end of tail

escaped from his carrier in ASHE St (Tralee) on Saturday afternoon (March 30th) and bolted.

Any information  please phone 086  1595 758

