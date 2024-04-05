Black Collie sheepdog with White on neck missing from Ballinskelligs

A Black Collie sheepdog with White on neck and attached to a chain is missing from the Ballinskelligs area since last Wednesday evening. Any information or sightings please phone 087 1232148
