Advertisement
Classified Ads

Black Collie sheepdog with White on neck missing from Ballinskelligs

Apr 5, 2024 10:45 By receptionradiokerry
Black Collie sheepdog with White on neck missing from Ballinskelligs
Share this article

A Black Collie sheepdog with White on neck and attached to a chain is missing from the Ballinskelligs area since last Wednesday evening.  Any information or sightings please phone 087 1232148

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Grey & White Cat Escaped from it's Carrier in Ashe St. Tralee.
Advertisement
Young Brown Pygmy Goat with Black and White Markings is missing from the Woodford, Listowel area
Brown pointer puppy went missing in Killarney National Park
Advertisement

Recommended

General secretary of Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association to contest European elections as Independent candidate
Padre Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings on Tuesday April 9th at Castleisland Parish Church
IDA to apply for planning for second Tralee building by end of year
Man accused of producing large carving knife during a fight in Banna, remanded in custody
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus