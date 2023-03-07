When picking out a wedding photographer what should you consider?- by Mike Curran Photography

When picking out a wedding photographer there are many factors to consider, these factors often depend on an individual. Here are the main 5 to definitely take into consideration.

1. Style

Are you attracted to more traditional photography, posed images? Do you prefer a documentary feel where the photographer goes unnoticed with no posed images? Is a candid style that captures the big emotions and little details to tell the story of the entire day?

2. Personality

Your photographer is going to spend a great part of the day with you, make sure to pick someone who’s work you are drawn to and who you will have a good rapport with as this is really important when creating images filled with real emotion.

3. Real Wedding Review

It’s easy to post the best of the best on social media or share amazing stylized images from a stylized shoot working with amazing vendors but what about those real moments with real couples ask to see a full gallery of a real wedding and your photographer will happily share.

4. Budget

Do your research and set a realistic but flexible budget, Review the packages with your photographer and see what is included and what extras they include.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYsdwAMjPIg

5. Engagement Shoot

When picking out a wedding photographer you can also consider planning an engagement shoot with your photographer it’s a great way to get comfortable in front of the camera and also being with a photographer.

This article was written by Mike Curran Photography

