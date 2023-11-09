7 Tips to Choosing your Wedding Venue
compiled by Catriona Ashe, Wedding and Events Manager at The Brehon & Angsana Spa
1. Have an estimate of your numbers!
Knowing how many guests you're expecting to invite before you go looking at venues will help save you from headaches and heartaches down the road.
-
Think about your budget!
Check with your venue to ascertain if their packages are fully inclusive or if package elements are priced individually so there are no surprises!
Have an open mind when visiting a venue!
With the rise of aesthetics on social media, a lot of couples come to view venues that may have looked gorgeous with a different theme or design scheme, so ask for pictures on your show around!
-
Is your venue all encompassing?
Are you having a civil ceremony? Does your venue cater for this? Are there bedrooms available nearby for your family & friends to stay?
Stay true to yourself and your dream theme
Once you settle on a wedding venue, the space dictates pretty much everything else about your big day, from food to photography, even down to what you wear.
-
In-house wedding coordinator
Check if your venue has a wedding co-ordinator as this will alleviate lots of stress and will allow you to focus elsewhere.
-
Location, Location, Location
Is your location withing travelling distance or well connected to public transport or airports?
