Kerry Wedding Show

7 Tips to Choosing your Wedding Venue

Nov 9, 2023 10:38 By melanie
7 Tips to Choosing your Wedding Venue
7 Tips to Choosing your Wedding Venue

compiled by Catriona Ashe, Wedding and Events Manager at The Brehon & Angsana  Spa

 1. Have an estimate of your numbers!

Knowing how many guests you're expecting to invite before you go looking at venues will help save you from headaches and heartaches down the road.

  1. Think about your budget!

Check with your venue to ascertain if their packages are fully inclusive or if package elements are priced individually so there are no surprises!

 Have an open mind when visiting a venue!

With the rise of aesthetics on social media, a lot of couples come to view venues that may have looked gorgeous with a different theme or design scheme, so ask for pictures on your show around!

  1. Is your venue all encompassing?

Are you having a civil ceremony? Does your venue cater for this? Are there bedrooms available nearby for your family & friends to stay?

 Stay true to yourself and your dream theme

Once you settle on a wedding venue, the space dictates pretty much everything else about your big day, from food to photography, even down to what you wear.

  1. In-house wedding coordinator

Check if your venue has a wedding co-ordinator as this will alleviate lots of stress and will allow you to focus elsewhere.

  1. Location, Location, Location

Is your location withing travelling distance or well connected to public transport or airports?

 

For more Wedding  Tips and Advice visit www.radiokerry.ie/weddingshow  

 

