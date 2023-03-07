How To Pick Out The Music For Your Wedding? - By Violini Violin Duo

1. Start the list!

Begin really early on in your wedding planning to make a long list of the music you might like included in your ceremony. Over time you can narrow it down to your absolute favourites.

2. Book the musicians

Your musicians will have playlists to help get you started and this can make the process so much easier. They will also advise you on where best to place your choices in the ceremony. Book your musicians early on to avoid disappointment so you can relax and enjoy the music planning.

3. Is the free music the best choice?

Some venues offer drinks reception music as part of a package but it’s worth considering just how important this part of the day really is, especially for your guests, so you may prefer to personalise the entertainment. Music makes memories.

4. Leave your guests in good hands

Family members and your closest friends will share this space for up to 2 hours, a significant portion of the day, so it merits the provision of some seriously good quality music entertainment. violini Violin Duo have a broad range of styles, something that everyone will enjoy so when you come back to your guests after the photos it’s great to find everyone upbeat and having been well entertained.

5. Music during or after dinner

If you have chosen violini Violin Duo to play for this most important day in your lives it’s only fitting that you would get to hear more of the music yourselves. Bridge the gap between dinner and the band set-up and keep your guests gathered together. We create different playlists for drinks reception, dinner and after dinner and guarantee

This article was compiled by violini violin duo

