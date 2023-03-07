Getting A Wedding Celebrant?- How To Go About - by Julí Ni Mhaoileóin

1.When choosing a celebrant for your wedding the first thing to consider is if your celebrant is a legally registered solemniser or not.

2. Only a registered solemniser a person licensed by the state can perform a legally binding wedding ceremony in Ireland.

3. The HSE provides registry offices where one can marry legally Mon -Friday .

You can book and get married in any registrar’s office. It’s a standard formula\ceremony for all who marry there.

To get married in Ireland you need to get a marriage registration form i.e., the green book. You get this from a HSE civil registration service. It is called a marriage licence, which is needed for all civil, religious, or secular marriages, then it is signed at the end of the ceremony by the newlyweds, witnesses and solemniser.

You must apply at least 3 months before the date. In this form you are asked to name your solemniser and where the wedding is taking place. It can only take place in a public place that has a known address.

4. A celebrant is a person who performs weddings, naming ceremonies, celebration of life\ funerals in a personalised way. One can have religious, secular \ Humanist weddings.

I am a legal solemniser with the Temple of the plants working independently as the Dingle Druid united in honouring the Plant World. Honouring the laws of nature as an expression of the divine feminine. In my role as celebrant, it’s a privilege and a deep love of mine to support and guide couples to personalise this very special day creating bespoke heartfelt ceremony.

Registered solemnisers can:

Marry you any day of the week at any time provided it’s in a public place with an address for it to be legal binding or anywhere you wish as a separate ceremony . Your celebrant shall be able to guide you to co creating a personal heartfelt ceremony for you always to remember . Some of the rituals I offer during the ceremony are Hand tied ritual also known as Hand fasting ritual, Sand ceremony, Marriage stone, Jumping of the broom and more.

Written by Julí Ni Mhaoileóin / Dingle Druid

