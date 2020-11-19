Volunteers sought for Home Visitation Service in North Kerry

Volunteers are being sought to make house visits to older people living in the greater North Kerry area.

The ‘Home Visitation Scheme’ was piloted by North, East and West Kerry Development last year, and involved volunteers calling in pairs to the homes of elderly people living alone.

With the help of the Gardaí and the backing of the HSE, the project continued successfully throughout Covid – and now NEWKD is seeking both volunteers and new participants who’d like to avail of it.

Community Worker with the HSE Caroline Doyle, says the scheme was set up after it emerged in the last Census that one in four people in North Kerry live alone.

She says older people can feel assured that all volunteers are well vetted:

More information about the Home Visitation Scheme is available through the NEWKD office in Listowel on (068) 23429.