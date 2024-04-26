Friday local soccer fixtures & results

Charleville Cheese KDL
Division 2
Ballymac Celtic 3 - 2 Killarney Athletic B
Ballymac scorers : Shane Mc Gillycuddy, Donal Daly & OG
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Mastergeeha 1-4 Inter Kenmare
Today:
The Charleville Cheese KDL Division Three League Final is down for decision this evening.
It’s Kingdom Corinthians against Ballyheigue in Mounthawk Park from 7.30.
Division One Under 17 Boys Shield Final
7-15 Inter Kenmare B v Listowel Celtic
Venue Mounthawk Park
Division Two
7-30 Asdee Rovers v Iveragh United
Venue Mounthawk Park
Greyhound Bar Cup Quarter Final
7-30 Killarney Celtic B v Tralee Dynamos
Venue Celtic Park
U13 John Joe Naughton Shield
Q/Final
Listowel Celtic B v Camp A 6.00