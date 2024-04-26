Friday local soccer fixtures & results

Charleville Cheese KDL

Division 2

Ballymac Celtic 3 - 2 Killarney Athletic B

Ballymac scorers : Shane Mc Gillycuddy, Donal Daly & OG

U12 Boy’s Division 1

Mastergeeha 1-4 Inter Kenmare

Today:

The Charleville Cheese KDL Division Three League Final is down for decision this evening.

It’s Kingdom Corinthians against Ballyheigue in Mounthawk Park from 7.30.

Division One Under 17 Boys Shield Final

7-15 Inter Kenmare B v Listowel Celtic

Venue Mounthawk Park

Division Two

7-30 Asdee Rovers v Iveragh United

Venue Mounthawk Park

Greyhound Bar Cup Quarter Final

7-30 Killarney Celtic B v Tralee Dynamos

Venue Celtic Park

U13 John Joe Naughton Shield

Q/Final

Listowel Celtic B v Camp A 6.00