Friday local soccer fixtures & results

Apr 26, 2024 07:52 By radiokerrysport
Charleville Cheese KDL

Division 2

Ballymac Celtic 3 - 2 Killarney Athletic B

Ballymac scorers : Shane Mc Gillycuddy, Donal Daly & OG

U12 Boy’s Division 1

Mastergeeha 1-4 Inter Kenmare

Today:

The Charleville Cheese KDL Division Three League Final is down for decision this evening.

It’s Kingdom Corinthians against Ballyheigue in Mounthawk Park from 7.30.

Division One Under 17 Boys Shield Final
7-15 Inter Kenmare B v Listowel Celtic
Venue Mounthawk Park

Division Two
7-30 Asdee Rovers v Iveragh United
Venue Mounthawk Park

Greyhound Bar Cup Quarter Final
7-30 Killarney Celtic B v Tralee Dynamos
Venue Celtic Park

U13 John Joe Naughton Shield

Q/Final

Listowel Celtic B v Camp A 6.00

