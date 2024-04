A Phil Foden brace helped Manchester City close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to a point, with a game-in-hand.

The reigning champions were 4-nil winners away to Brighton last night.

City boss Pep Guardiola admits there was a lot of pressure on his team heading into last night's game

In the Championship, Leeds United can underscore their promotion hopes tonight with a win away to QPR - kick off is at 8.