In the dying moment's of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final, with 76 minutes on the clock Kerry are tied with Dublin 1-13 to 1-13, and in a moment of magic, Sean O'Shea stepped up to take a free kick that will go down in history for a long time to come. Listen back to how Radio Kerry Sport's commentary team of Tim Moynihan and Ambrose O'Donovan reacted. Full commentary is available here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ev13x53-sZA