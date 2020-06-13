Video project by young Kerry people published online and featuring in shop windows

A video project by young people in Kerry has been published online and can be viewed in shop windows across Kerry.

Windows on our Lives is a Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership project for Cruinniú na nÓg, the national day of youth creativity, which takes place today (Saturday).

The video slideshow reflects the lives of 30 young people during and after lockdown through sound, song, words, and images.

It’s available to view online on Kerry ETB’s website, as well as on social media.

The video can also be seen on Kerry streets for the next week, featuring in the windows of Culloty’s Music Shop in Tralee, Jeffrey’s Pharmacy in Caherciveen, Grá Health Foods in Dingle, and in McKenna’s in Listowel.