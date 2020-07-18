Top 30 Kerry Sports People Since 1990

They are the men and women who have shaped the Kerry sporting landscape over the past 3 decades. Whether competing on the national or international stage they have done us proud in representing the County outside of our beloved Kingdom.
All are worthy of special mention and praise for their efforts down the years but who are the top 30 of the past 30?
It’s a near impossible task; how does one compare winning an All-Ireland medal in Croke Park with competing in the Olympics or on other world stages?
The Top Thirty is:
1 Gillian O’Sullivan
2 Seamus Moynihan
3 Mick Galwey
4 Paul Nagle
5 Colm Cooper
6 Kieran Donaghy
7 Oisin Murphy
8 John Linehan
9 Dominic Lynch
10 Maurice Fitzgerald
11 Cathal Moynihan
12 Paul Griffin
13 Damian Foxall
14 Monika Dukarska
15 Jerry Kiernan
16 Shane Conway
17 Mick O’Dwyer
18 Geraldine O’Shea
19 Mary Jo Curran
20 Liam Dowling
21 Tadhg Kennelly
22 John Teahan
23 Ciara Griffin
24 Bryan Sheehan
25 Jim Culloty
26 Bryan Cooper
27 Jack O’Connor
28 Paidi O’Se
29 Eugene Moriarty
30 Sean Casey