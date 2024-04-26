Advertisement
Head of policy at the TB Eradication Programme believes change is needed

Apr 26, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Head of policy at the TB Eradication Programme believes change is needed
The head of the Department of Agriculture's division responsible for setting policy at the TB Eradication Programme believes change is needed.

Superintending Veterinary Inspector Damien Barrett say continuing as we are, while expecting change, is insanity.

He believes the biggest problem is "residual infection" spreading when some TB-positive cattle remain in a herd, and that it is unfair to blame rising TB cases solely on the disease's presence in wildlife like badgers.

The full interview can be heard on the Agritime with Sari Houlihan podcast on Radio Kerry.

Mr Barrett says the Badger Vaccination Programme and badger culling are both being used to tackle the issue in wildlife:

