Kerry County Council proposes new pedestrian crossing for Killarney

Kerry County Council is proposing to introduce a pedestrian crossing on the R876 Rock Road, Killarney.

This would be located approximately 470m south of the junctions at Rock Road and the N22 Cleeny Roundabout, adjacent to the Rock Road Bus and Car Park.

Drawing showing the location of the proposed works may be inspected until Friday May 17th.

Observations or representations relating to the project can be made by 4pm on Friday May 17th.

The proposed works can be inspected at the following;

• Kerry County Council, Killarney Municipal District Office, Town Hall, Killarney.

• Kerry County Council, Roads and Transportation Department Room 115, Kerry County Council, Council Buildings, Rathass, Tralee.

• Kerry County Council, Capital Development Unit Offices, Unit 20/21, The Reeks, Killarney.

• www.kerrycoco.ie

Observations or representations relating to the project may be made in writing and marked Section 38 – R876 Rock Road Pedestrian Crossing to the Administrative Officer, Capital Development Unit, Kerry County Council, Unit 20/21 The Reeks, Killarney, or by email to [email protected].