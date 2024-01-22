Advertisement
Sport

Zverev through to quarter-finals at Australian Open

Jan 22, 2024 11:22 By radiokerrysport
Zverev through to quarter-finals at Australian Open
Alexander Zverev is through to the quarter-finals at the Australian Open.

The sixth seed beat Cameron Norrie 3-2 after a final set tiebreak.

Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Kurkacz also advanced after their respective wins earlier this morning, while Carlos Alcaraz beat Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets.

In the women's draw, 15th seed Qinwen Zhang is through to the last eight after a straight sets victory over Oceane Dodin.

Linda Noskova progressed after Elina Svitolina was forced to retire through injury after just three games of the first set.

