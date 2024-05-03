Wholesale changes to Kerry team

There are wholesale changes to the Kerry team for Round 3 of the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship.

Just 4 of the starting 15-Ciara Butler, Eilís Lynch, Aishling O'Connell and Deirdre Kearney- are retained from the win over Cork for the game against Waterford in Cordal at 1 on Sunday.

Kerry team:

Ciara Butler

Kate O'Sullivan

Eilís Lynch

Aoife Dillane

Eilís O'Connor

Aishling O'Connell

Róisín Rahilly

Lorraine Scanlon

Róisín Smith

Jess Gill

Hannah O'Donoghue

Niamh Ní Chonchúir

Deirdre Kearney

Emma Dineen

Jadyn Lucey

Subs:

Mary Ellen Bolger

Kayleigh Cronin

Anna Galvin

Amy Harrington

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara McCarthy

Mary O'Connell

Katie Brosnan

Danielle O'Leary

Ciara Murphy

Bríd O'Connor

Fay O'Donoghue

Fiadhna Tangney

Amy Curtin

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh