Wholesale changes to Kerry team

There are wholesale changes to the Kerry team for Round 3 of the Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship.
Just 4 of the starting 15-Ciara Butler, Eilís Lynch, Aishling O'Connell and Deirdre Kearney- are retained from the win over Cork for the game against Waterford in Cordal at 1 on Sunday.
Kerry team:
Ciara Butler
Kate O'Sullivan
Eilís Lynch
Aoife Dillane
Eilís O'Connor
Aishling O'Connell
Róisín Rahilly
Lorraine Scanlon
Róisín Smith
Jess Gill
Hannah O'Donoghue
Niamh Ní Chonchúir
Deirdre Kearney
Emma Dineen
Jadyn Lucey
Subs:
Mary Ellen Bolger
Kayleigh Cronin
Anna Galvin
Amy Harrington
Ciara O'Brien
Ciara McCarthy
Mary O'Connell
Katie Brosnan
Danielle O'Leary
Ciara Murphy
Bríd O'Connor
Fay O'Donoghue
Fiadhna Tangney
Amy Curtin
Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh