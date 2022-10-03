Advertisement
Sport

Worrying news from Ulster regarding Jacob Stockdale

Oct 3, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrysport
Worrying news from Ulster regarding Jacob Stockdale Worrying news from Ulster regarding Jacob Stockdale
Share this article

There’s worrying news from Ulster regarding Jacob Stockdale.

He’s to have an MRI today after sustaining an ankle injury in Friday night’s defeat to Leinster.

Ulster say the injury is unrelated to the one that sidelined him last season.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, hooker Rob Herring is a doubt for their game with the Ospreys as he undergoes the return to play protocols.

====

Jamison Gibson Park must wait for his first appearance of the season.

Advertisement

Leinster have confirmed the out-half sustained a hamstring injury in training last week, and he’s definitely out of Saturday’s game with the Cell C Sharks.

Caelan Doris continues to observe the return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury in the win over Benetton over a week ago.

Ronan Kelleher and Dave Kearney will also have injuries assessed this week.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus