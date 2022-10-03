There’s worrying news from Ulster regarding Jacob Stockdale.

He’s to have an MRI today after sustaining an ankle injury in Friday night’s defeat to Leinster.

Ulster say the injury is unrelated to the one that sidelined him last season.

Meanwhile, hooker Rob Herring is a doubt for their game with the Ospreys as he undergoes the return to play protocols.

Jamison Gibson Park must wait for his first appearance of the season.

Leinster have confirmed the out-half sustained a hamstring injury in training last week, and he’s definitely out of Saturday’s game with the Cell C Sharks.

Caelan Doris continues to observe the return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury in the win over Benetton over a week ago.

Ronan Kelleher and Dave Kearney will also have injuries assessed this week.