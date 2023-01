World number one Iga Swiatek in through to the second round at the Australian Open.

She overcame the challenge of Germany's Jule Niemeier in straight sets.

In the men's singles, top seed Rafa Nafal is safely through after a three sets to one victory over Jack Draper.

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced courtesy of a straight sets win over Quentin Halys.