World tennis number one Iga Swiatek has suffered a shock third round exit at the Australian Open.

The four-time grand slam winner was beaten in three sets by Czech teenager Linda Noskova, who's ranked 50th in the world.

British number one Cameron Norrie's into the last-16 for the first time, following a four set win over 11th seed Casper Ruud.

Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Victoria Azarenka are also through.