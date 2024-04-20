Advertisement
Sport

World Championship underway

Apr 20, 2024 10:14 By radiokerrysport
World Championship underway
The World Championships is underway this morning with the defending champion the first man to take to the table.

Luca Brecel has started his defence in Sheffield with a matchup with David Gilbert.

