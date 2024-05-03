Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Central Region U17 Football
Round 4
St. Mary's/Reenard/Valentia 6.13 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 3.18
North Kerry Ladies Football
Clanmaurice Medical Practice
Under 16
Division 2
Kerins O Rahillys 8-09 Listowel Emmets 2-13
Today:
Credit Union SHL
Division 1
First named at home
Crotta O'Neill's V St Brendan's 7:00
Dr. Crokes V Kilmoyley G.A.A. 7:00
Abbeydorney V Ballyduff 8:00
Tralee Parnells V Causeway 8:00
Credit Union SFL
First named at home
Division 1
Killarney Legion V Rathmore 7:30
Division 3
Knocknagoshel V Ballydonoghue 7:00
Firies V Cordal 7:30
Division 4
Beale V Waterville Frank Caseys 8:00
Division 6A
Kilcummin V Keel 7:00
Castleisland Desmonds V An Ghaeltacht 7:30
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Killarney Legion 7:30
Division 6B
Kenmare Shamrocks V Dr. Crokes 7:00
Kerry LGFA U14 County League
Laune Rangers B -v- Spa B - Cloon 7.00
Dr Crokes -v- Rathmore - 5.45
Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup
Beale -v- MKL Gaels B – Asdee - 7.00
Beaufort -v- Cromane - 7.00
Listowel Emmets -v- John Mitchels - 8.00
ISG -v- Laune Rangers - Dromore - 7.30
Spa -v- Firies - 7.00
Kilcummin -v- Glenflesk - 7.00
Division 1B:
7.00
Keel/Listry v Na Fianna(SDTT)