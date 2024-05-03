Advertisement
Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures & results

May 3, 2024 08:12 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
friday gaa
Central Region U17 Football

Round 4

St. Mary's/Reenard/Valentia 6.13 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 3.18

North Kerry Ladies Football

Clanmaurice Medical Practice

Under 16

Division 2

Kerins O Rahillys 8-09 Listowel Emmets 2-13

Today:

Credit Union SHL

Division 1

First named at home

Crotta O'Neill's V St Brendan's 7:00

Dr. Crokes V Kilmoyley G.A.A. 7:00

Abbeydorney V Ballyduff 8:00

Tralee Parnells V Causeway 8:00

Credit Union SFL

First named at home

Division 1

Killarney Legion V Rathmore 7:30

Division 3

Knocknagoshel V Ballydonoghue 7:00

Firies V Cordal 7:30

Division 4

Beale V Waterville Frank Caseys 8:00

Division 6A

Kilcummin V Keel 7:00

Castleisland Desmonds V An Ghaeltacht 7:30

Kerins O'Rahilly's V Killarney Legion 7:30

Division 6B

Kenmare Shamrocks V Dr. Crokes 7:00

Kerry LGFA U14 County League

Laune Rangers B -v- Spa B - Cloon 7.00

Dr Crokes -v- Rathmore - 5.45

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup

Beale -v- MKL Gaels B – Asdee - 7.00

Beaufort -v- Cromane - 7.00

Listowel Emmets -v- John Mitchels - 8.00

ISG -v- Laune Rangers - Dromore - 7.30

Spa -v- Firies - 7.00

Kilcummin -v- Glenflesk - 7.00

Central Region U17 Football

Division 1B:
7.00
Keel/Listry v Na Fianna(SDTT)

