Wins for Celtic and Rangers

Apr 28, 2024 15:45 By radiokerrysport
In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic remain at the summit of the table after a 2-1 win away to Dundee.

Franny Kiernan reports

Rangers won 2-1 away to St Mirren. Robert McElroy reports

